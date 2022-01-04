Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sathi SS-294 draw to be declared at 3 pm today

The first prize winner for the Sthree Sathi SS-294 lottery draw will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize lucky winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively

The Sthree Sathi SS-294 lottery results will be announced today, 4 January at 3:00 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who want to check the lottery results can visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

As per News18, the Kerala lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results of the Sthree Sathi SS-294 lottery will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner for the Sthree Sathi SS-294 lottery draw will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize lucky winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The Kerala State Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize amount of Rs 8,000.

However, the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will receive Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively to their winning tickets.

Steps to download Kerala lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 4.1.2021 Sthree Sathi SS-294' link when available

Step 3: Within a few seconds, a new page will open. It will display Sthree Sathi SS-294 lottery results on your screen.

In order to begin the verification process, the winners need to carry valid identity proof to the lottery office along with their winning tickets. Participants should note that the process will be done within 30 days of the result declaration.

As per the rules set by Kerala State Lottery Department, those winning less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop, without undergoing any verification process. While those winning more than Rs 5,000 need to undergo a verification process to claim the prize amount.