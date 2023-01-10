The Sthree Sakthi SS-347 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 10 January 2023 at 3 pm. Once the Sthree Sakthi result has been released, participants should check their SS 347 ticket numbers on the website of Kerala lottery department. To make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the SS 347 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The detailed SS 347 results will be announced on the lottery web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-347 lottery’s first prize will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the SS 347 lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 5000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-347 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Sthree Sakthi ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the winning lottery amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-347 results?

Step 1: Go to the state lottery department’s web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Visit the SS-347 lottery draw results link that will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for SS 347 results. The Sthree Sakthi SS-347 results will then appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-347 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 347 winning tickets should be submitted at the State’s Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Sthree Sakthi winners need to make sure that their SS 347 winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

When the participants submit the SS 347 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof including Aadhaar Card needs to be deposited as well. The identity verification process should be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of result declaration, or else the prize money for SS-347 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Sthree Sakthi 347 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who get a SS-347 lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Sthree Sakthi prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

