The Sthree Sakthi SS-344 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 20 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the SS 344 result announcement has been made, participants will have to check their ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. In order to make it convenient for the Sthree Sakthi ticket holders, the SS 344 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the SS 344 lottery will be announced on the web portal from 4 pm onwards.

The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-344 lottery first prize will win a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-344 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The SS 344 lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the Sthree Sakthi winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-344 results?

Step 1: Go to Kerala lottery department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Visit the SS 344 lottery draw results link that will be there on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for SS 344 results. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will then appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-344 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 344 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Sthree Sakthi winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the SS 344 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof along with voter id or Aadhaar Card needs to be submitted as well. The verification process has to be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 344 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Sthree Sakthi prize amount of more than Rs 5,000, they need to undergo a verification process at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who get a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their SS 344 prize money from a lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.