Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-343 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 13 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the SS 343 lottery result has been released, ticket holders should check the SS 343 results on the official website of the lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the SS 343 results should also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed SS 343 results will be available on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery’s first prize winner will take home a sum of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 5,000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram near Bakery Junction. SS 343 lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the Sthree Sakthi winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-343 results?

Open the official web portal.

Go to the Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery draw results link on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for SS 343 results. The results will appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-343 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 343 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Sthree Sakthi winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the SS 343 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like voter id or Aadhaar Card should also be submitted. The verification process will have to be completed within a span of 30 days from result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 343 cannot be claimed.

Those who win SS 343 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should undergo a verification of their identity at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive the SS 343 lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Sthree Sakthi prize money from any authorised lottery outlet.

