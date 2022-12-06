Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-342 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lottery today, 6 December 2022. The lottery draw results may be checked on the department’s official web page at 3 pm. The SS-342 lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. SS-342 lottery holders should note that the detailed lottery results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-342 will be released from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the SS 342 lottery draw will be getting an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will be getting a prize of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to a lucky winner.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners will have to pay a lottery tax of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent on the Sthree Sakthi prize amount won. After winning the lottery prize, the winner should submit the SS 342 winning ticket within 30 days otherwise the Sthree Sakthi winning lottery ticket will not be accepted. While claiming the Sthree Sakthi prize money, the lottery winners should submit their winning lottery ticket in good condition along with all the necessary documents.

What are the steps to check Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lottery results?

Visit the Kerala lottery department’s website.

Search and click for the Sthree Sakthi SS-342 draw results link on the main page.

Soon after clicking on the link, Sthree Sakthi lottery results will appear on the screen.

Those who have the Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lottery draw should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or online on the website.

People who receive a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify their identity. While those who win a lottery prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can get it from an authorised lottery shop.

