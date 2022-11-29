Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-341 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 29 November 2022 at 3 pm. Once the SS 341 lottery result is announced, ticket holders should check the SS 341 results on the official web portal of the lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the SS 341 results should also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed SS 341 results will be released on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery’s first prize winner will get a sum of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will be receiving Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get a sum of Rs 5,000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-341 results?

Go to the official web portal.

Look for the Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery draw results link available on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for SS 341 results. The Sthree Sakthi SS-341 results will appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery winners are required to match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 341 winning tickets will have to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Sthree Sakthi winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the SS 341 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like voter id or Aadhaar Card is to be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 341 cannot be claimed.

Those who win SS 341 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who win the SS 341 lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Sthree Sakthi prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.