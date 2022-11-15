The Kerala lottery department will declare the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lottery today, 15 November 2022. The lottery draw results will be released on the department’s official web page at 3 pm. The SS-339 lottery draw will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders need to note that the detailed lottery results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-339 will be released from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the SS 339 lottery draw will be getting an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third W 693 prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 respectively.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-339 winner list will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. A 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be applicable on the winning prize amount. After winning the prize, the SS-339 winner should submit the winning ticket to the authorities within one month otherwise the winning ticket will not be accepted. While claiming the SS-339 prize money, the winners should submit the winning ticket in an undamaged condition.

Here’s how to check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lottery results:

Step 1: Go online at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and go to the Sthree Sakthi SS-339 draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, the SS 339 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders of the SS 339 lottery should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or from the official website. The winners will then be required to submit their tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration to claim the prize.

Those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to go through a verification process. Others who are entitled to get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

