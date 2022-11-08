Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 338 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS 338 lottery today, 8 November 2022. The lottery draw results will be announced on the department’s official web page at 3 pm. The SS 338 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders must note that the detailed lottery results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 338 will be released from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the SS 338 lottery draw will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 338 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied to the prize amount. “After winning the prize the winner should submit the winning ticket within 30 days otherwise the winning ticket will be rejected,” reads information on the official website. While claiming the prize money, the winners have to submit the winning ticket in good condition and all necessary documents to the authority.

Here’s how to check Sthree Sakthi SS 338 lottery results:

Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Search and click for the Sthree Sakthi SS 338 draw results link on the main page.

Soon after clicking the link the SS 338 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders of the SS 338 lottery are advised to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or from the official website. The winners will then have to submit their tickets at the state lottery office within a month of the result declaration to claim the prize.

Those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through a verification process. Others who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

