The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-336 lottery today, 25 October at 3 PM. The lottery draw results will be released on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results of the SS 336 lottery draw will be declared from 4 PM onwards. The Sthree Sakthi SS-336 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-336 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the lottery draw is entitled to receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will win a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000, respectively. Lottery draw participants should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the lottery prize amount

How to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-336 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to kerala lottery’s web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Sthree Sakthi SS-336 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the SS 336 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the SS 336 prize?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-336 lottery prize winners will be required to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners should submit their SS 336 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of result declaration.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 should go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People winning a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning SS 336 lottery ticket holders should ensure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the Sthree Sakthi SS-336 tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money should not be handed over to the winners. While you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the SS 336 winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs in order to verify themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.