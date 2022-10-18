Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-335 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-335 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 18 October, at 3 pm. Once the result declaration has been made, SS-335 ticket holders must check the lottery results on the official website of the state lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the SS 335 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed SS 335 results will be available on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-335 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will be getting a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get a sum of Rs 5,000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-335 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The SS 335 ticket holders need to be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-335 results?

Visit the official web portal of the lottery department.

Look for the Sthree Sakthi SS-335 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Then, click on the link for SS 335 results. The Sthree Sakthi SS-335 results will appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-335 lottery winners should match their winning tickets with the lottery draw result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 335 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All SS-335 winners need to make sure that the Sthree Sakthi lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the SS-335 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, should also be produced. The verification process should be completed within one month from the date of result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 335 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. While those who have got a lottery prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from an authorised lottery shop.

