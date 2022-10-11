The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-334 lottery today, 11 October at 3 PM. The SS 334 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Kerala lottery draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The Sthree Sakthi SS-334 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-334 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the SS-334 draw will get Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. Participants need to be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the prize money won.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-334 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Sthree Sakthi SS-334 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the SS 334 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-334 prize?

The Sthree Sakthi SS-334 lottery prize winners will be required to match their winning ticket numbers with the numbers released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners will have to submit their SS 334 tickets at the Kerala state lottery office within one month of the declaration of results

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above need to verify themselves at the lottery office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the lottery money from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their SS-334 lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the lottery tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize amount will not be given to the prize winners. While visiting the state’s lottery department’s office, the winners will have to carry valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

