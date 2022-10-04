The Sthree Sakthi SS-333 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 4 October 2022 at 3 pm. Once the result declaration is done, ticket holders must check the SS-333 results on the official web portal of the state lottery department. In order to make it convenient for lottery ticket holders, the SS-333 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed SS-333 results will be available on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-333 lottery’s first prize will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh while the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 5,000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-333 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Kerala lottery ticket holders must be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable to the prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-333 results

Step 1: Log on to the official web portal.

Step 2: Look for the Sthree Sakthi SS-333 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for SS-333 results. The Sthree Sakthi SS-333 results will appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-333 lottery winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 333 winning tickets must be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All winners need to make sure that the lottery tickets are damage-free and in good condition.

While submitting the lottery tickets at the state’s lottery department office, a valid identity proof like Aadhaar Card or voter id needs to be produced. The verification process is to be completed within a duration of one month of result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 333 cannot be claimed.

Those who win prize money of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the lottery office. Others who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 may claim the prize money from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

