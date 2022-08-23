The Sthree Sakthi SS-327 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 23 August 2022

The Sthree Sakthi SS-327 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 23 August 2022. Ticket holders can check the SS-327 results on the official web portal of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed Sthree Sakthi SS-327 results will be available from 4 PM onwards. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the results will also be declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-327 draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Winners should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the winning amount.

The winner of the lottery's first prize will receive a whopping amount of Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize of the lottery will get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The SS-327 third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5,000.

What are the steps to check the SS-327 results?

Visit the official web portal of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Sthree Sakthi SS-327 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the SS 327 lottery results.

What are the steps to claim the prize money?

The winners need to match their SS-327 winning tickets with the result declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ensure that the winning lottery tickets are in good condition and damage-free before they are submitted

For the purpose of verification, valid identity proof, like the Aadhaar Card or voter id, should be presented along with the winning lottery ticket. Winners need to note that the verification process is to be completed within 30 days from the declaration of results, or the prize money for Sthree Sakthi SS-327 cannot be claimed.

Those who are entitled to an amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, those who get less than Rs 5,000 in the SS 327 lottery can claim their prize money from an authorised local shop in the state.

