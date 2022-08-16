Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 326 results at 3 pm today, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Those who have won a lottery prize will have to submit their winning lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. A valid ID proof also needs to be submitted along with the lottery ticket as they visit the lottery office so that a verification process can be done

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 326 lottery draw today, 16 August. Ticket holders can check the SS 326 lottery draw results by going to the official web portal of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 326 lottery will be declared at 3 pm while the official results of the draw will be accessible to the ticket holders online on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The lottery draw for SS 326 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

First prize winner of the SS 326 lottery will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and third prize winners will be receiving a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 respectively. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the SS 326 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Here’s how to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 326 lottery results:

Visit the official web portal of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for Sthree Sakthi SS 326 lottery results link that is on the homepage.

Go to that link, the SS 326 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Check how to claim the prize:

Once the Sthree Sakthi SS 326 results have been announced, the lottery draw participants are requested to check the Kerala Government Gazette on the official website and match their lottery ticket numbers with the results announced.

Those who have won a lottery prize will have to submit their winning lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. A valid ID proof also needs to be submitted along with the lottery ticket as they visit the lottery office so that a verification process can be done.

The process of verification is to be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Sthree Sakthi SS 326 results announcement. In case the process is not completed, then the prize money cannot be claimed by the participant.

Ticket holders who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 are requested to verify their identity at the lottery office, whereas those who get a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

