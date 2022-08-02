Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-324 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Once the announcement of the Sthree Sakthi SS-324 lottery results is done, the lottery draw participants are required to check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website of the Kerala lottery department and match the SS-324 ticket numbers with the results published online

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of Sthree Sakthi SS-324 lottery today, 2 August. Lottery draw participants can check the results on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make the lottery draw result more accessible, the SS-324 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Sthree Sakthi SS-324 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed results of the lottery will be available on the official website from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of SS 324 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-324 will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here’s how to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-324 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and go to the Sthree Sakthi SS-324 lottery results link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you go to the link, the SS-324 lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Match your SS-324 lottery ticket numbers with the winning results published online.

Once the announcement of the Sthree Sakthi SS-324 lottery results is done, the lottery draw participants are required to check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website of the Kerala lottery department and match the SS-324 ticket numbers with the results published online.

Winners are required to submit their Kerala lottery tickets at the State’s Lottery Department’s office. Along with the SS-324 lottery ticket, an ID proof also needs to be submitted at the office for the purpose of verification.

This process should be completed within a duration of 30 days from the date of Sthree Sakthi SS-324 result announcement. If the SS-324 result is not announced within a month, the lottery prize money cannot be claimed.

People who get a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the lottery office, whereas those who are entitled to a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the SS-324 draw can easily claim the prize money from an authorised lottery shop.

