Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 322 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winners will be required to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, identification proof is required to be submitted at the office so that the verification process can be completed

The Lottery Department of Kerala will today, 19 July, publish the results of Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery. Those who have bought a lottery ticket can check the SS 322 lottery draw results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it easy for the lottery participants, the SS 322 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while the official results of the SS-322 lottery will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of SS 322 lottery will get Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners are entitled to get a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The lottery draw for SS 322 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery results:

Go to the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Search and go to the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery results link published on the homepage.

Once you click on the link, the SS 322 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Match your winning ticket numbers with the SS 322 results published online.

Here are the steps to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 prize money:

Winners will be required to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, identification proof is required to be submitted at the office so that the verification process can be completed. The process should be completed within 30 days from the date of Sthree Sakthi SS 322 result announcement. If it is not done within a month, the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 prize money cannot be claimed.

Individuals who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the lottery office. Those who have won a prize of less than Rs 5,000 in the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery shop.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.