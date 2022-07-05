Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 320 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS 320 winners will have to make sure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 prize money will not be handed over to the winner

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the live results for the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 lottery draw by 3 pm today, 5 July. The lottery draw results will be released on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The official results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 lottery will be published from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the lottery draw participants, the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS 320 lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 320 first prize winner will be winning an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be entitled to take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. A lottery tax deduction and an agent lottery commission of 30 per cent and 10 per cent respectively is applicable on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 prize money:

Sthree Sakthi SS 320 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the web portal. The winners will then be required to submit their Sthree Sakthi SS 320 tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result announcement.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 320 winners will have to make sure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 prize money will not be handed over to the winner.

When the winners visit the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry with them a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for verifying their identity.

Those who win prize money of Rs 5,000 or more in the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 draw will have to undergo an identity verification process at the lottery department office of the state. Individuals who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

