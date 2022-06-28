Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-319 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

When the winners go to the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry with them a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for the verification process of the winners

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results for the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-319 draw at 3 pm today, 28 June. The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-319 lottery results will be published on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed official results of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-319 lottery will be announced from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-319 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-319 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-319 first prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 respectively. The fourth prize winner will take along a cash prize of Rs 2000 while the fifth and sixth prize winners will be getting an amount of Rs 1000 and Rs 500.

There is a seventh and eighth prize as well of Rs 200 and 100 along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000. There will be a lottery tax deduction of 30% as well as an agent lottery commission of 10% on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-319 prize money:

Lottery prize winners will have to match their winning ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of result announcement.

The winners should ensure that the lottery tickets are in a good condition without any damage. If the ticket gets damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS-319 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners go to the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry with them a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for the verification process of the winners.

Lottery participants who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Sthree Sakthi SS-319 draw will undergo an identity verification process at the lottery office. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

