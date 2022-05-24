Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The winners will be required to submit their ticket numbers at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize money. While visiting the lottery office, they have to carry with them a valid ID proof including a Voter ID Card or Aadhaar Card.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will release the draw results of Sthree Sakthi SS-314 today, 24 May. The results will be announced on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The lottery draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

It is to be noted that a detailed result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 lottery will also be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively. Winners need to note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the price money won.

How to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 prize:

Soon after the results of the draw are declared, ticket holders are advised to check their winning ticket numbers against the result published in PDF format, which is released on the official website as well as the ones published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners will be required to submit their ticket numbers at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize money. While visiting the lottery office, they have to carry with them a valid ID proof including a Voter ID Card or Aadhaar Card.

Those claiming the prize will have to submit their ticket within 30 days of the declaration of result. Until the verification process is completed, winners will not be able to claim their prize money.

Those who win more than Rs 5000 will be required to go through a verification process while those who win an amount of less than Rs 5000 can easily claim the prize money from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

