Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-309 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-309 lottery at 3 pm today, 19 April. The results for the draw will be released on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Departmentv- keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed Sthree Sakthi SS-309 results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi SS-309 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-309 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-309 will get prize money of Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will be given Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5000.

Winners should take note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the prize money won.

How to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-309 prize money?

Winners will have to match their ticket numbers with the numbers published by the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-309 winners must submit their tickets at the lottery office in the state within 30 days of result declaration. The winning tickets need to be in a good condition and should not be damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS-309 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office for claiming the prize money, winners need to carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs for the verification of their identity. Those who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Sthree Sakthi SS-309 draw will have to undergo the verification process at the lottery office. Those who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000, can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

