Kerala Lottery 2022: SS 325 Result to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department is going to announce the live results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 325 draw today, 9 August. The winning lottery numbers will be released at 3 pm on its official website. The draw for SS-325 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the inspection of two accomplished judges. Ticket holders are referred to the Kerala State Lottery’s official website to check the detailed breakout of the results from 4 PM onwards. For convenience of ticket holders, the results for SS 325 will also come out offline in the Kerala Government Gazette.

While the lucky first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS 325 will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, the second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh. An amount of Rs 5,000 will be given to the third prize winner. The fourth prize Sthree Sakthi SS 325 winner will get Rs 2,000. The fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will receive Rs 1,000, 500, 200 and 100 respectively. However, it is noted that a lottery tax of 30 per cent of the winning amount will be deducted. The local shop agent will get a commission of 10 per cent of the prize money. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 assigned for Sthree Sakthi SS 325. The committee will also release a list of the ticket numbers eligible for the consolation prize.

The state lottery department of Kerala conducts this lottery scheme weekly and a single Sthree Sakthi SS 325 ticket is priced at Rs 40. Soon after the draw, the ticket holders can check their ticket numbers against the result PDF published on the official Kerala Lottery website and the list available in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize money, the winners will then have to submit their ticket numbers at any bank or at the Kerala government lottery office, along with valid ID proof- Aadhaar Card or Voter Card.

A winner has to surrender the ticket within 30 days from the declaration of Sthree Sakthi SS 325 results to claim the prize money. Those who win more than Rs 5000 in the SS 325 draw will be required to complete a verification process at the Kerala lottery office to receive the prize amount. Those who win less than Rs 5000 can easily claim the prize money from any of the state’s lottery shops.

