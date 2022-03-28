Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Win Win W-661 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

For the convenience of ticket holders, the lottery results will also be issued in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of Win Win W-661 lottery today, 28 March. Ticket holders can check the draw results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The live results of W-661 lottery will be announced at 3 pm and detailed results of the same will be available from 4 pm onwards on the official site. For the convenience of ticket holders, the lottery results will also be issued in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Lottery draw for Win Win W-661 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be conducted under the supervision of two experienced judges.

First prize winner of W-661 will take home Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will also give away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

How to check Win Win W-661 results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on Win Win W-661 results link that is available on the main page

Step 3: The lottery results will appear on your screen, soon after clicking on the link

Step 4: Then, match your ticket numbers with the winning results and check if you have won any prize

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Soon after the declaration of the lottery result, ticket holders are suggested to first match the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website.

The winning ticket holders should then submit their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office which is in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the winning lottery ticket, a valid proof of identity should also be presented at the office to initiate the process of verification.

However, this process of verification must be done within 30 days of result declaration. If not completed, the prize money for Win Win W-661 cannot be claimed by the individual.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 have to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. While, those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their cash prize in the state from any local authorised shop.

