Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Win Win W 660 lottery to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Ticket holders who bag a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to go through the process of verification at Kerala lottery office

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result for Win Win W 660 lottery today, 21 March at 3pm. Results can be checked on the official website of Kerala Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

While live results will be declared at 3 pm, detailed results shall be available from 4 pm onwards. Results will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for Win Win W 660 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize of Win Win W 660 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh whereas the third prize for W 660 lottery is Rs 1 lakh. The lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky winners.

After the results of Win Win W 660 lottery is declared on the official website or released in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders need to surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders must also carry a valid identification proof along with them to initiate the process of verification. The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the announcement of result or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Ticket holders who bag a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to go through the process of verification at Kerala lottery office. People who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

Kerala lottery department, which was set up in 1967, is the first lottery department of the country. It holds six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which are Pournami, Win-Win, Shtree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.