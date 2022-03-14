Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Win Win W-659 to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The state lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lucky lottery winners

The results of Win Win W-659 lottery will be announced today, 14 March 2022 by the Kerala Lottery Department on its official website. Lottery ticket holders can check the results through the official website - keralalotteryresult.net.

Ticket holders of W-659 lottery can check live results at 3 pm, while detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

The lucky draw for the Win Win W-659 lottery will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the lottery department will also release the results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

As per The Time of India, the price of a single Win Win W-659 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The first prize for the Win Win W-659 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get a monetary prize of Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize is Rs 5,000, while the fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

The state lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lucky lottery winners.

Win Win W-659 lottery ticket holders must know that after the announcement of the result, they are requested to match their lottery draw numbers with those published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Those who win the prize money must visit the Kerala Lottery Office and submit their W-659 tickets. While surrendering the ticket, a valid identification proof also needs to be presented to initiate the verification process.

The verification process must be completed within 30 days or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Ticket holders of Win Win W-659 lottery who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a complete verification process at the government bank or at the lottery office.

Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Win Win prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

