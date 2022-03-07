Kerala Lottery 2022: Result of Win Win W 658 to be released by 3 pm, first price Rs 75 lakh

Ticket holders must check their ticket number with the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala lottery department is going to announce results of the Win Win W 658 draw today by 3 pm. The heartbeats of the ticket holders must be racing as the lottery's winning amount of Rs 75 lakh can make a significant difference in someone's life. The prize for the second and third winners are Rs 5 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also offered.

A single lottery ticket costs Rs 30 and the lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those having the lottery tickets can check the live results on the Kerala lottery department's official website. By 4 pm, the full results will be announced. Although the results are already available on its website, they will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

It is critical for ticket holders to match and double-check their ticket number with the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the numbers are accurate, winners must go to the Kerala lottery office and submit their winning ticket within 30 days to claim the prize money. A valid proof of identity, such as a voter ID or an Aadhaar Card will be needed for verification.

Winners who win an amount of Rs 5,000 or more must go through the process of verification at the lottery office. Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala's lottery department was established in 1967, making it India's first lottery department. All private lotteries were outlawed in 1967 and the Kerala state lotteries were created. This department holds six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries namely Pournami, Win-Win, Shtree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya.

