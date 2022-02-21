Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Win Win W 656 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Live results for Win Win W 656 will be released at 3pm and detailed results shall be available from 4.30 pm onwards

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare results of Win Win W 656 lottery today, 21 February. The lottery results can be checked on the official website of Kerala Lottery - keralalotteryresult.net.

Live results for Win Win W 656 will be released at 3pm and detailed results shall be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan, situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Results for Win Win W 656 shall also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize for W 656 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner shall get Rs 5 lakh whereas the third prize winner will receive a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

Once the result of Win Win W 656 lottery is declared on the website of published in Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid identification proof also needs to be submitted to initiate the process of verification.

The verification process must be completed within 30 days from result declaration or else, the prize money for W 656 lottery cannot be claimed. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the lottery office.

Established in 1967, the Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first ever lottery department which carries out seven weekly lotteries that are Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Win-Win, Pournami, nirmal, Karunya and Karnya Plus. The price of a single weekly lottery ticket is Rs 40. Kerala Lottery Department also rolls out six bumper lotteries and the next bumper lottery draw will take place on 20 March , 2022, for Summer Bumper lottery.

