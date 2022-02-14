Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Win Win W-655 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

While live results for the lottery will be declared at 3 pm, detailed results shall be announced from 4.30 pm onwards

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of Win Win W-655 lottery today, 14 February at 3 pm. Results of the lottery draw can be checked on the official website -keralalotteryresult.net. Lottery results will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette.

While live results for the lottery will be declared at 3 pm, detailed results shall be announced from 4.30 pm onwards. The lottery draw for Win Win W-655 lottery shall take place on Monday at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, situated near Bakery Junction.

The first prize of Win Win W-655 is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner shall earn Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners shall receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The seventh winner will get Rs 500 and the eight winners will take home Rs 100. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 shall also be given.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Once the results for Win Win W-655 is announced, match the winning numbers thoroughly from the official website or from the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders should then take their tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office situated in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender the tickets. Winners also need to take their valid identification proof at the lottery office for verification purposes.

The process of verification should be completed within 30 days of result declaration or else, the prize money for Win Win W-655 lottery cannot be claimed.

Those ticket holders who have won more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process. Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can claim their money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Established in 1967, the Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first lottery department. It conducts seven weekly lotteries which are Akshaya, Win-Win, Karunya, Bhagyanidhi, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree and Pournami, along with carrying out lottery draws for six bumper lotteries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.