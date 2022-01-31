Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Win Win W-653 lottery to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Once the results have been declared for Win Win W-653 lottery, ticket holders should match their numbers with the winning numbers published in Kerala Government Gazette

Kerala lottery department will announce the results of Win Win W-653 lottery today, 31 January at 3pm. Results will also be released on the official website of Kerala Lottery - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Kerala Lottery-result will be announced at 3 pm and detailed results shall be declared at 4 pm. Results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery draw for Win Win W-653 will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of Win Win W-653 is Rs 75 lakh. Second prize of the lottery is Rs 5 lakh and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given.

Once the results have been declared for Win Win W-653 lottery, ticket holders should match their numbers with the winning numbers published in Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders may then proceed to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their respective winning lottery tickets. A valid identification proof also needs to be given for verification purposes. The process of verification should be completed within 30 days of result declaration failing which, prize money for W-653 lottery cannot be claimed.

If a ticket holder has won more than Rs 5,000 as their prize money, they need to go through the verification process. Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 may claim their lottery prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first ever lottery department and it conducts six bumper lotteries along with seven weekly lotteries. The seven weekly lotteries conducted are Karunya, Bhagyanidhi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Prateeksha ad Pournami.

