Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS-332 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-332 lottery draw results will be declared today, 27 September by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 PM. Ticket holders can check the SS-332 results on the official web portal of the lottery department. The detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-332 will be available from 4 PM onwards. To make it more convenient for the ticket holders, the results will also be published in Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-332 draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The winner of the lottery’s first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize in the Sthree Sakthi lottery will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The SS 332 third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5,000.

Winners should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-332 lottery results?

Go to the official Kerala Lottery website.

Click on the link for Sthree Sakthi SS-332 Result.

A pdf with the winning ticket numbers will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list for your lottery ticket number.

Here is how to claim the Sthree Sakthi prize money?

The winners will be required to match their SS 332 winning tickets with the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning lottery tickets are required to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ensure that the SS-332 Kerala lottery winning tickets are in good condition and not damaged.

For the process of verification, valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, should be shown along with the winning lottery ticket. Winners should be aware that the verification process should be finished within 30 days from the result announcement, or the prize money for Sthree Sakthi SS-332 cannot be claimed.

Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 should go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the SS 332 lottery can claim their prize money from any authorised local outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.