The results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-329 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 6 September. Those who are interested can check the SS 329 draw results on Kerala lottery department’s official web portal. The live results of Sthree Sakthi SS-329 will be available at 3 PM, while the detailed results will be declared on the website at 4 PM. The lottery draw results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS-329 draw is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner is entitled to get an amount of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-329 lottery will get a sum of Rs 5000. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for certain lucky winners.

People who have won a prize in the SS 329 draw are required to cross check their results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following this, they need to surrender their lottery ticket at the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is how to view the Sthree Sakthi SS-329 results:

Go to the lottery department’s official web portal.

Click on the link for the Sthree Sakthi SS-329 draw results.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-329 lottery results will then be displayed on your screen.

Check the SS 329 lottery draw results and save them for future reference.

While visiting the lottery office, SS 329 winners are required to carry a valid identification proof for the verification process in order to claim the prize money. If the lottery winner fails to complete the verification process within 30 days of the result declaration, he or she will not be able to claim the prize money.

SS 329 lottery winners who have won less than Rs 5,000 can collect their lottery prize money from a local authorised lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the winners are entitled to win an amount more than Rs 5,000, they have to undergo a verification process before they get the prize money.

