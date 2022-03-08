Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS 303 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

While live results shall be announced at 3pm, detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. Results will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of Sthree Sakthi SS 303 lottery today, 8 March. Results can also be checked on the official website of Kerala Lottery - keralalotteryresult.net.

While live results shall be announced at 3pm, detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. Results will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS 303 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, situated near Bakery Junction.

The first prize for Sthree Sakthi SS 303 is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh whereas the third prize winner of SS 303 lottery shall take home Rs 5,000.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Ticket holders should match the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. Winning ticket holders must then surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid identification proof must also be presented along with the winning lottery ticket in order to initiate the process of verification. The process of verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration or else the prize money for Sthree Sakthi SS 303 cannot be claimed.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorized shop in Kerala.

The Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first lottery department and was established in the year 1967. The State Lottery Department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries which are Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Karunya and Nirmal. The price of one weekly lottery ticket is Rs 40.

A new monthly lottery, Bhagyamithra is also being rolled out by the Kerala Lottery Department while the next bumper lottery draw will be held on 20 March for Summer Bumper 2022.

