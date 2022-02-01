Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS-298 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-298 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is of Rs 10 lakh whereas the third prize winner will take home Rs 5,000

Results of Sthree Sakhthi SS-298 lottery will be announced today, 1 February by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 PM. Ticket holders can check the result on the official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Live results for the lottery will be released at 3 PM whereas detailed results will be available from 4 PM onwards. The lottery results will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-298 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is of Rs 10 lakh whereas the third prize winner will take home Rs 5,000.

As per News18, the price of one Sthree Sakthi SS-298 lottery ticket is Rs 40 and can be purchased from any Taluk lottery office in Kerala.

Once the result for Sthree Sakthi SS-298 lottery is announced, the winning ticket holders must confirm their numbers by matching them thoroughly. Winning numbers can be matched on the official lottery website or in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders should then proceed to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender their tickets. A valid identification proof also needs to be presented for verification.

The process of verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration or else, the prize money of Sthree Sakthi SS-298 lottery cannot be claimed.

Those who have won Rs 5,000 or more need to go through the verification process. Winners who have won less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in 1967 and now conducts six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which are Win-Win, Akshaya, Dhanasree, Prateeksha, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries.

