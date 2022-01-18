Kerala lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 to be out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The lottery winners must verify their SS- 296 ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The lottery department of Kerala will declare the results of Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery today, 18 January, 2022. Check the Kerala Lottery-result by visiting the official websites of the lottery department - http://www.keralalotteries.com or https://www.keralalotteries.net .

The live results for Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be published at 4 pm by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Steps to view Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery results:

Visit the official website of Kerala lottery- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the link that reads Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery results

The SS- 296 winning lottery numbers will be visible on the screen of your device

The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize holders will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The fourth winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-296 will take home Rs 2,000. The fifth and sixth winners will get Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

The lottery draw of Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 will be held by the Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram.

The lottery department will also distribute consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 to some lucky ticket holders. The price of Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery is Rs 40.

The lottery winners must verify their SS- 296 ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After checking their numbers, the winners of Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 have to claim their money within 30 days of the result declaration and submit their tickets to the lottery department.

In order to claim the prize money, Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery winners need to carry a valid identity proof like Aadhar card or Voter ID, along with their lottery tickets to the lottery department office. If the winners fail to verify the tickets within 30 days, they cannot claim the prize money.

Ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less as their Sthree Sakthi SS- 296 lottery prize money can claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in the state. But those who win more than Rs 5,000 in the SS- 296 draw need to undergo a verification process.

