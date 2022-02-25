Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Nirmal NR-265 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

After the announcement of the lottery results, the winning ticket holders need to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the results of Nirmal NR-265 at 3 pm today, 25 February. The Nirmal NR-265 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Once announced, ticket holders can check their draw results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results will be available for viewers from 4 pm onwards on the Kerala Lottery Department website. The results of the Nirmal NR-265 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-265 lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize lucky winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh cash prize. The state lottery department also gives a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

After the announcement of the lottery results, the winning ticket holders need to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. While visiting the office, ticket holders need to carry a valid identification proof which has to be submitted to initiate the verification process.

The full verification process will be completed within 30 days from the result declaration. If the process is not completed within the mentioned time frame, the prize money for the Nirmal NR-265 lottery cannot be claimed by any ticket holder.

Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised local lottery shop. Whereas, those winning more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

In the year 1967, the Kerala Lottery Department was founded and is the country’s first-ever lottery department. They conduct seven weekly lotteries that include Akshaya, Nirmal, Karunya, Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Pournami and Sthree Sakthi.

The Lottery Department in Kerala holds six bumper lotteries. The next bumper lottery is scheduled to take place on 20 March, this year.

