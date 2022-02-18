Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Nirmal NR 264 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

While live results will be released at 3 pm, detailed results shall be available from 4.30 pm onwards

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of Nirmal NR 264 lottery today, 18 February at 3 pm. Results can be checked at the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteryresult.net.

While live results will be released at 3 pm, detailed results shall be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The lottery draw will take place on Friday at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Results of the lottery will also be out in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of Nirmal NR 264 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh whereas the third prize winner shall win an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Here's how to claim your lottery prize money:

Once the result of Nirmal NR 264 lottery is announced on the lottery website or published in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders must take their tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram. Winning tickets must be surrendered and a valid identification proof must also be produced to initiate the process of verification. Verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration or else, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through the verification process.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in 1967 and is India’s first ever lottery department. The department now rolls out six bumper lotteries and the next bumper lottery draw will take place in March this year. Seven weekly lotteries are also rolled out which are Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Pournami, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. The prize of a single weekly lottery ticket is Rs 40.

