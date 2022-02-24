Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN 409 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Once the results for Karunya Plus KN 409 lottery is released on the official website or published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of Karunya Plus KN 409 lottery today, 24 February, 2022. Results can be checked on the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteryresult.net.

While live results will be released at 3pm, detailed results shall be available from 4 pm onwards. The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 409 shall be held at the Gorky Bhavan situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Results of KN 409 lottery shall also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of Karunya Plus KN 409 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, whereas the third winner shall take home Rs 1 lakh.

Once the results for Karunya Plus KN 409 lottery is released on the official website or published in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders should surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders should also take a valid identification proof to initiate the process of verification. The verification process must be completed within 30 days of result announcement or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the state lottery office. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Established in 1967, the Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first ever lottery department which rolls out six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which are Pournami, Win-Win, Shtree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya lottery. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 40. The next bumper lottery draw will be carried out in March for Summer Bumper lottery.

