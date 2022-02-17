Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN 408 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Once the lottery results are released online or published in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders must surrender their winning tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce results of Karunya Plus KN 408 lottery today, 17 February, 2022. Ticket holders can check the draw results on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - keralalotteryresult.net.

Live results for Karunya Plus KN 408 lottery shall be declared at 3pm and detailed results will be released from 4.30pm onwards. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Results of the lottery draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

First prize for Karunya Plus KN 408 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner shall take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh, whereas the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

Once the lottery results are released online or published in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders must surrender their winning tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram. Prize winners are advised to submit the winning ticket within 30 days of result declaration, along with taking a valid identification proof for verification. If verification is not completed within 30 days of result announcement, the prize money for Karunya Plus KN 408 cannot be claimed.

Winners who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 must go through the result verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. For those who win less than Rs 5,000, the prize money can be claimed from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

The Kerala lottery department came into existence in September, 1967 and is India’s first ever lottery department. The department now rolls out six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries. The next Bumper lottery to be conducted by the Kerala lottery Department is Summer Bumper BR-84 and the draw date is 20 March this year. The price of one BR-84 lottery ticket is Rs 200.

The seven weekly lotteries which are carried out by the state lottery department are Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya and Karunya Plus. Each weekly lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40.

