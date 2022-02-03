Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN-406 to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Winners also need to take valid identification proof in order to initiate the process of verification

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce results of the Karunya Plus KN 406 lottery today, 3 February at 3 pm. Results can be checked at the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Live results for Karunya Plus KN 406 lottery will be released at 3 pm, whereas detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. Results for the lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will take place on Thursday at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, situated near Bakery Junction.

The first prize for Karunya Plus KN 406 is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, whereas the third winner will take home a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Once the result for the lottery is announced, ticket holders have to match their lottery numbers from the result declared online or published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders should then surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Winners also need to take valid identification proof in order to initiate the process of verification. The process of verification should be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, winners will not be able to claim their lottery prize money.

For those who have won more than Rs 5,000, undergoing the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office is mandatory. Ticket holders who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can get their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first ever lottery department and was established in the year 1967. The Department now rolls out six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which are Dhanasree, Pournami, Karunya, Pratheeksha, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi and Akshaya.

