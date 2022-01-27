Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN-405 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The process of verification of ticket numbers should be completed within 30 days of result declaration; failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed

Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Karunya Plus KN-405 lottery today, 27 January at 3 pm. Kerala Lottery-result can be checked at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

The live results will be declared at 3 pm, while detailed results of Karunya Plus KN-405 draw will be available from 4 pm onwards. The results of the draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The draw for Karunya Plus KN-405 lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As per reports, the price of a single KN-405 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The first prize of Karunya Plus-KN-405 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the third prize is of Rs 1 lakh. A fourth prize of Rs 5,000, fifth prize of Rs 1000, sixth prize of Rs 500 and a seventh prize of Rs 100 will also be given out. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to a few ticket holders.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Once the results have been declared, ticket holders should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders should then submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office situated in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid identification proof for verification purposes should also be submitted at the lottery office in order to claim the prize money. Process of verification should be completed within 30 days of result declaration; failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners who have won less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office.

Established in 1967, the Kerala lottery department was India’s first ever lottery department. It carries out six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries such as Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Akshaya and Prateeksha lotteries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.