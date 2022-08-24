Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Akshaya AK-563 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

It is to be noted that the detailed results of Akshaya AK-563 draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The results of the draw will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette

Kerala state lottery department will be declaring the results of the Akshaya AK-563 lottery today, 24 August at 3 PM. The Kerala Lottery Result can be checked on the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. It is to be noted that the detailed results of Akshaya AK-563 draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The results of the draw will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The draw for Akshaya AK-563 lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of Akshaya AK-563 lottery stands at 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the third prize amounts to Rs 1 lakh. The fourth prize of the lottery is Rs 5,000, fifth, sixth and seventh prize of Rs 2000, 1000 and Rs 500 will also be given to the winners. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 has also been announced for a few ticket holders.

What is the process to claim the Akshaya AK-563 prize money?

Once the Akshaya AK-563 results have been announced, ticket holders are required to match their lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders will then have to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

A valid identification proof for the purpose of verification is also to be submitted at the state’s lottery office for claiming the prize money. The verification process should be completed within 30 days of result declaration. In case a prospective winner fails to do that, the prize money cannot be claimed by him.

Winners who are entitled to a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any local authorised lottery shop in the state of Kerala. Those who have won an amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to go undergo a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office.

Founded in 1967, the Kerala lottery department was India’s first ever lottery department. It conducts six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries including Win-Win, Pournami, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Dhanasree, Akshaya and Prateeksha lotteries.

