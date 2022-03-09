Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Akshaya AK 539 to be announced at 3 pm today, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The first prize for the Akshaya AK 539 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The AK 539 second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner of Akshaya AK 539 lottery will get Rs 1 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of Akshaya AK 539 lottery today, 9 March. Lottery ticket holders can check the results on the official website of Kerala Lottery at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm, while detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

The draw for the Akshaya AK 539 lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Akshaya AK 539 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize for the Akshaya AK 539 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The AK 539 second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner of Akshaya AK 539 lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. The Kerala State Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain AK 539 winners.

The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000, while the fifth and sixth prize winners will take home Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The AK 539 seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and eighth prize winners will take home Rs 100.

Check how to claim the prize money:

After the announcement of the result, AK 539 ticket holders are requested to match their lottery draw numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website.

Following that, winning ticket holders must then surrender their AK 539 tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. While surrendering the ticket, a valid identification proof needs to be presented as well to initiate the verification process.

This process of verification should be completed within a span of 30 days or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

People who win more than Rs 5,000 in the AK 539 lottery draw need to go through a verification process at the lottery office or a government bank. Individuals who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Akshaya prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

The State Lottery Department in Kerala is the country’s first lottery department and was established in the year 1967. Currently, the department rolls out seven weekly lotteries- Pournami, Karunya Plus, Karunya, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, and Nirmal.

