Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Akshaya AK 537 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in 1967 and is the country’s first-ever lottery department

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of Akshaya AK 537 lottery today, 23 February at 3 pm. Once announced, ticket holders can check their the draw results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The Akshaya AK 537 lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery junction in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

A detailed lottery result of the AK 537 will be available from 4 pm onwards on the official website. Additionally, the results for Akshaya AK 537 lottery will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

According to a report by The Times of India, the first prize for Akshaya AK 537 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh. The lottery department is also giving away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The winning ticket holders are advised to submit their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. To initiate the verification process, a valid identification proof needs to be submitted on visiting the office in the city.

The verification process would be completed within 30 days from the result declaration. If the processing is not finished within a stipulated time, the prize money for Akshaya AK 537 lottery cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

People winning less than Rs 5,000 can claim their cash prize from any local authorised lottery shop. Those winning more than Rs 5,000 are advised to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in 1967 and is the country’s first-ever lottery department. It carries out seven weekly lotteries that include Akshaya, Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Sthree Sakthi and nirmal, Karunya.

For its state citizens, the Lottery Department in Kerala rolls out six bumper lotteries. Moreover, the next bumper lottery will be conducted on 20 March, this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.>