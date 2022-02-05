Kerala Lottery 2022: Results for Karunya KR 535 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The lottery draw for KR 535 will take place today, Saturday, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near Bakery Junction

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR 535 lottery at 3 pm today, 5 February. The results for the lottery can also be checked on the official website of Kerala lottery - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

The live results for Karunya KR 535 will be announced at 3 pm whereas detailed results shall be available from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya KR 535 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for KR 535 will take place today, Saturday, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near Bakery Junction.

The first prize of Karunya KR 535 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of the Karunya lottery is Rs 5 lakh whereas the third prize winner of the KR-535 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Here’s how to claim the Karunya KR 535 prize money:

Once the result is published in the Kerala Government Gazette or is released online, ticket holders of Karunya KR 535 need to match their lottery ticket numbers with the winning numbers. Winning ticket holders should then surrender their lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ticket holders also need to present valid identification proof, in order to initiate the process of verification. The process of verification must be completed within 30 days from the KR 535 result declaration, or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

If a ticket holder has won more than Rs 5,000 as their Karunya KR 535 prize money, they need to go through the verification process. Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 may claim their prize money from any local authorized lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department is India’s first ever lottery department and was established in 1967. It conducts six bumper lotteries, along with seven weekly lotteries which are Karunya Plus, Karunya, Pournami, Nirmal, Akshaya, Shtree Sakthi and Win-Win lottery.

