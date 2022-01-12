Kerala Lottery 2022: Results for Akshaya AK-532 to release at 3pm; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The first prize of Akshaya AK-532 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of AK-532 will take home Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh

The results for the Akshaya AK-532 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 12 January 2022. Live results of the state lottery will be announced at 3 pm and the entire result will be declared from 4 pm onwards on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net .

Similarly, the fourth prize winner of the AK-532 will take home of Rs 5,000, while the fifth and sixth prize winners of Akshaya AK-532 lottery will get Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

Some lucky ticket holders of Akshaya AK-532 lottery will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw of Akshaya AK-532 lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The authorities will also publish results for Akshaya AK-532 lottery in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Once the result is declared, ticket holders of AK-532 are advised to check and verify their lottery numbers online and with the results published in the gazette.

Akshaya AK-532 lottery winners must note that they will have to surrender their lottery tickets at the office of the Kerala lottery department. They must carry valid photo identity proof while visiting to the lottery office in order to claim their prize. All the formalities including verification must be completed within 30 days from the Akshaya AK-532 result declaration failing which, the prize money of the lottery cannot be claimed.

AK-532 winners who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize from any lottery shop in Kerala state but those who win more than Rs 5,000 have to surrender their AK-532 tickets in the lottery office. The lottery winners who win more than Rs 5,000 will have to undergo a verification process.

