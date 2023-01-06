Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-310 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of the Nirmal NR-310 lottery today, 2 December 2022. The NR-310 lottery draw results will be released on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-310 lottery will get Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for one lucky winner. Ticket holders may check the detailed NR 310 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the official web portal. The Nirmal NR-310 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Nirmal NR-310 results will also be declared in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easy for Nirmal lottery ticket holders. A 30 per cent lottery tax deduction and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the Nirmal lottery winning amount. The prize winners should also verify the NR 310 winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette and the winning tickets should be submitted within a duration of one month.

Here’s how you should check the Nirmal NR-310 lottery results:

Go to the Kerala lottery official web portal.

Search for the Nirmal NR-310 lottery draw results link present on the home page. Then click on it to check your today’s lottery result.

The Nirmal NR-310 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Aspirants who have bought the Nirmal NR-310 lottery ticket will be required to match their Nirmal lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or official website. The winners must submit their NR-310 tickets in good condition at the state lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration.

Ticket holders who get a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. While people who win Nirmal prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

