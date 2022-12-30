The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the Nirmal NR 309 lottery draw results at 3 pm today, 30 December 2022. Once the results are declared, Nirmal ticket holders can check their winning ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department. The detailed NR 309 draw results will be announced on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for Nirmal ticket holders, the NR 309 results will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 309 draw will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the NR 308 lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR 309 results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Nirmal NR 309 lottery draw results link on the webpage.

Step 3: Click on the link designated for NR 309 results.

Step 4: The Nirmal NR 309 results will then be displayed on the screen.

The NR 309 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Nirmal lottery winners should note that a 30 percent Kerala lottery tax deduction and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the Nirmal winning prize amount.

Soon after the announcement, the Nirmal NR 309 lottery winners should match their winning tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the NR 309 winning tickets should be submitted to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Nirmal lottery winners should assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

A valid ID proof like the voter id or Aadhaar card should be submitted at the Kerala lottery office for the verification process. Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. People who receive a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 are required to claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

