Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 308 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR 308 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 23 December 2022. Once the results are out, Nirmal ticket holders can check their winning ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department. The detailed NR 308 draw results will be released on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for Nirmal ticket holders, the NR 308 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 308 draw will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the NR 308 lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Step to check the Nirmal NR 308 results:

Go to the official web portal.

Look for the Nirmal NR 308 lottery draw results link on the webpage.

Then, click on the link designated for NR 308 results.

The Nirmal NR 308 results will appear on the screen.

The NR 308 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. It is to be noted that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction and a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applied on the winning prize amount.

Soon after the announcement, the Nirmal NR 308 lottery winners are advised to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the NR 308 winning tickets must be submitted to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Nirmal lottery winners must assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

A valid ID proof such as a voter id or Aadhaar card needs to be submitted at the Kerala lottery office for the verification process. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. People who receive a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

