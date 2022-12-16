Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-307 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR-307 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 16 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the NR 307 lottery result has been released, ticket holders should check the Nirmal NR results on the official web portal of the lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the NR 307 results should also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed NR 307 results will be released on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Nirmal NR-307 lottery’s first prize winner will receive a sum of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the Nirmal lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

The Nirmal NR-307 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram near Bakery Junction. NR 307 lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the Nirmal NR-307 winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR-307 results?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the Nirmal NR-307 lottery draw results link on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for NR 307 results. The results will then appear on the screen.

Nirmal NR-307 lottery winners should match their lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the NR 307 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Nirmal NR-307 winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and in a good condition.

While submitting the NR 307 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, including a voter id or Aadhaar Card needs to be submitted. The verification process will then have to be completed and that has to be done within 30 days from result declaration, or else the prize money for NR 307 cannot be claimed.

Those who win NR 307 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should undergo an identity verification at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive the NR 307 lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Nirmal prize money from an authorised lottery outlet.

