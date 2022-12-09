Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 306 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Nirmal NR 306 lottery today, 9 December 2022. The lottery results will be declared at 3 pm on the official page of the State Lottery Department. The Nirmal NR 306 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders can check the detailed lottery results of the NR 306 from 4 pm onwards on the main page. The NR 306 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 306 lottery will take home prize money of Rs 70 lakh.

The second and the third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. One lucky winner will get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Nirmal ticket holders should note that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable to those ticket holders winning the lottery.

Here’s how to check the Nirmal NR 306 lottery results:

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the Nirmal NR 306 lottery draw results link on the main page and click on it.

The Nirmal NR 306 result will appear on the screen.

Soon after the results are released, NR 306 ticket holders are advised to match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. Those winning the Nirmal prize amount must submit their NR 306 tickets in good condition at the State lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. They will not be able to claim the prize if not done.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 must verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office to avail the prize amount. Those winning less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

