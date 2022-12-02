Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-305 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Nirmal NR-305 lottery today, 2 December 2022. The NR-305 lottery draw results will be declared on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-305 lottery will receive a sum of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is there for one lucky winner. Ticket holders can check the detailed NR 305 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the website. The Nirmal lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Nirmal NR-305 results will also be declared in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easy for NR 305 lottery ticket holders. A 30 per cent lottery tax deduction and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the winning amount. The prize winners should also verify the NR 305 winning lottery ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette and the winning tickets should be submitted within a duration of 30 days.

Here’s how you should check the Nirmal NR-305 lottery results:

Visit the official web portal.

Search for the Nirmal NR-305 lottery draw results link on the home page. Then click on it to check your today’s results.

The Nirmal NR-305 results will then appear on the screen.

Those who have bought the Nirmal NR-305 lottery ticket will be required to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or official website. The winners are required to submit their NR-305 tickets in good condition at the state lottery office within a month of the result declaration.

Ticket holders who get a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. While people who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

